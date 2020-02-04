Linlithgow MSP welcomes Donaldson’s to the Scottish Parliament

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop hosted The Donaldson Trust at the Scottish Parliament last week to mark their new 10 year strategy.

Guests from different organisations and MSPs were informed about the Linlithgow-based trust’s future plans and heard from the individuals that it supports.

There was also a viewing of animation short ‘Walk in my Shoes’ where a young woman spoke of how Donaldson’s has been able to support her as she continues her journey to adulthood.

Speaking after the event, Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “I was delighted to welcome the Donaldson Trust to Parliament. As the local MSP for Linlithgow, I have been involved with their work for many years and am aware of the important services they offer for the young people they support.

“The reception marked a new chapter in Donaldson’s history, one which will focus on a partnership approach to improving the understanding of neurodiversity across Scotland and focus on their already successful Connect and #JunX10n services.

“The animation shown to guests at the Scottish Parliament was both touching and very personal and I would like to thank Erin for sharing her personal experiences with us. And thanks to Donaldson’s and media company Muckle Hen who helped her put her thoughts and feelings into animation, creating such an important and eye-opening film.

“All of our children need support to learn and to thrive and I was pleased to sponsor this vital organisation who are doing just that.”