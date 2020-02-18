Linlithgow MSP welcomes more childcare

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) has welcomed the Scottish Government announcement which would commit £645 million to expand early learning and childcare provision across Scotland and save families in West Lothian £4,500 per child a year.

Announcing the Scottish Government’s draft budget proposals for 2020/21 in Holyrood, SNP Minister Kate Forbes announced investment that will support the SNP’s plan to almost double the free provision of childcare to 1140 hours from August 2020 for all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.

Ms Hyslop highlighted the potential benefits of this investment.

She said: “As well as improving the lives of children, giving them the very best start in life, this investment of £645m – almost doubling free child care provision – will save families across West Lothian up to £4,500 per child per year.

“This is in important move in terms of equality too, freeing up parents to access their child’s funded hours more flexibly, so they can explore work, education or training opportunities.

“A massive investment in childcare is something that MSPs of all parties can get behind – I hope to see my political opponents back the Scottish Government’s plans in Parliament next month.

“With further investment in raising attainment in schools and to support the building and refurbishment of local nurseries, it is clear that the Scottish Government is ensuring that Scotland is the best place to grow up.”