Linlithgow mums get their running shoes on to raise money for Clic Sargent

Eight mums of pupils at Springfield Primary School in Linlithgow took part in the Scottish Half Marathon festival to raise money for charity.

The mums decided to get their trainers on to help Clic Sargent, which supported the family of one of the mums, Elaine Lee, when her daughter Chloe was diagnosed with leukaemia, and had her last dose of chemotherapy a year ago.

The 10k runners.

Sara MacKenzie, a senior practitioner for Clic Sargent, was one of the three mums who completed the half marathon in East Lothian, along with five others who completed the 10k run.

She said: “We trained together and ran to raise money of the charity who provide support to children and young people and their families who are going through cancer.

“It was the first time I have ever run a half marathon.

“This came about through the link to my job and what Chloe went through.

“We enrolled some of the mums to take part in this fundraiser and they have been brilliant. Having the team together for training and on the day was great.”

As well as Elaine and Sara, Jo Kerr, Laura Pearson, Claire MacKenzie, Fiona Linfoot, Lindsey Corr and Lynne Ormond were part of the mums’ ‘Team Young Lives’.

Sara added:“The 10k girls came and cheered us on to keep us going on the half marathon. Lynsey got a personal best time of two hours and six minutes, I was two hours 18 minutes. Lynn struggled with her knee but didn’t give up. From mile seven she had to walk as she was in agony. But she kept going and we are very grateful for that.”

The money will go to Clic Sargent’s Edinburgh home from home, called Ciaran’s House, helping families while their child is at hospital, where one family stayed for seven months.

Sara said: “We have raised just over £1,400. We had a target of £1,000 set by ourselves, so we were delighted to get more than that.

“The plan is for that money to go towards the home for families far from a hospital so they can stay together.

“It’s a brilliant new facility in Edinburgh, but they don’t have any outside furniture. So our donation is for that.

“The ERI is the main centre for kids with cancer, with children from all over the country going there. So this place saves families going back and forward. They can go to the house in Edinburgh and stay settled and together as a family, saving a lot of hassle and expense during such a difficult time.

“It’s an amazing place to have to help families.”

To donate go to - www.justgiving.com/teamyounglives.