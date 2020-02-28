Linlithgow opticians’ member of staff Kaitlin set to fly for charity

A member of staff at a local opticians is taking to the sky in order to raise funds for The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Kaitlin Nelson, instore trainer at Specsavers in Linlithgow, will do a skydive on March 28 as part of the charity’s The Big Jump fundraiser.

With the support of her colleagues, Kaitlin has pledged to raise at least £475. The store is holding a series of fundraising activities in the next couple of months in order to help meet the target. It will sell homemade tablet and fudge from now until Kaitlin’s skydive takes place.

Kaitlin said: “This isn’t the first time I have completed a skydive and I’m excited to do it again in support of a fantastic charity which supports so many people with sight loss.

“If any locals would like to support the cause, they can visit the store to buy our tablet and fudge with other fundraising activities in the pipeline too.”

Kaitlin has also set up a JustGiving page where those wishing to support her efforts can make a donation: Go to - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kaitlinnelson.

Kaitlin will be joining a team of RNIB skydivers in St Andrews to complete the jump with five other skydiving events taking place in tandem at airfields across the UK.

RNIB is one of the UK’s leading sight loss charities and the largest community of blind and partially sighted people. It offers practical and emotional support to those with sight loss as well as campaigning for change.

Find out more about RNIB by visiting www.rnib.org.uk.