Linlithgow opticians recognised with award

A local opticians has been recognised for outstanding people management standards with a Platinum Employer Award.

The aim of Platinum Employer is to recognise businesses that provide a great overall employee experience. Specsavers in Linlithgow has been awarded this prestigious status.

Diana Kelly, store director at Specsavers Linlithgow. Photo by Stewart Attwood.

The scheme focuses on five key areas: talent management, recruitment and induction, performance management and reward, learning and development and employee communications and engagement.

John Perkins, Specsavers joint group CEO, said: “The Platinum Employer initiative is one that Specsavers fully supports and we hope that over time all Specsavers stores will be awarded this status.

“Platinum Employer is an externally validated accreditation scheme which aims to raise the bar of people management standards and help ensure Specsavers is famous as a great place to work.”

Diana Kelly, store director at Specsavers Linlithgow, said: “We are delighted to have met the criteria of the Platinum Employer Award in less than six months of opening the store in Linlithgow.

“We are proud of the service, opportunities and support we offer our store team, and we aim to continue to provide a great place to work for all our employees.”