Linlithgow opticians supports Nordoff Robbins music therapy

Amy McDonald, winner of the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

Specsavers in Linlithgow contributed towards the total which will cover the cost of more than 600 music therapy sessions for children and adults throughout Scotland.

The donation saw each of Specsavers’ Scottish stores, as well as its audiology and Home Visits services, raise the money. The £15,000 donation is in addition to more than £180,000 raised during the Scottish Music Awards.

Diana Kelly, store director at Specsavers in Linlithgow, said: "While the Scottish Music Awards is a fantastic celebration of Scottish music, it’s important to remember that it also supports a charity that offers a vital service to so many.

“We were proud to join together with our fellow stores in Scotland to donate £15,000 collectively and we’re delighted that this will cover the costs of hundreds of music therapy sessions for four projects Nordoff Robbins supports across Scotland.”

The awards, which is sponsored by Specsavers and is one of the biggest industry events of the year, made a welcome return to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom following last year’s virtual event.

It saw some of Scotland’s top musicians take to the stage to perform, including Wet Wet Wet, Amy Macdonald, Nina Nesbitt, The Fratellis, Nathan Evans, The Bluebells and more.

Sandra Schembri, CEO Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy charity said: “We are so grateful for the continuing support shown through the Scottish music industry and to everyone who makes the Specsavers Scottish Music awards happen each year.

“The past 18 months have been tough for everyone, but even more so for our clients. The incredible amount raised this evening will allow us to continue to support some of the most vulnerable and isolated members in our communities through our music therapy.