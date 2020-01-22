Linlithgow pensioner does song her way

It started off as a bit of fun at her care home Christmas party, but six weeks on and 83-year-old Margaret Mackie is soaring up the charts with her heartwarming rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

The Linlithgow pensioner became a viral sensation with a video showing her singing the hit in duet with Jamie Lee Morley at the Northcare Suites Care Home Christmas do.

Margaret, who is living with dementia, struggles to remember one day to the next with her condition but managed to record the single with Jamie, her butler at the Telford Road care home, just before Christmas.

The track was released on major downloading platforms – including iTunes, Amazon and Google Play – last week.

And the pair have continued to defy the odds by reaching No. 5 in the Amazon charts and No. 23 in the iTunes top 40 UK Pop Songs live chart – above tracks by Miley Cyrus, James Blunt, and Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Jamie said: “We are already doing so well on iTunes, it’s absolutely incredible.

“The feeling of getting so much awareness out there and connecting everyone through the power of music is exactly why we recorded the song as a single.

“Margaret’s family and me couldn’t be any happier with how the public have responded to it.”

Care home staff asked Margaret how it felt to have a song in the charts, to which she quipped: “I don’t really know what all the fuss is about as I’ve sang with lots of stars before.”

All profits from the single – which costs 79p to download – will be split between Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia UK.

Speaking on the idea of potentially raising so much money for charity, Margaret said: “It feels wonderful and I’m very happy.”

Alzheimer’s Society shared a link to the track on social media last week. It said: “Let’s get Margaret and Jamie to No.1 by downloading the tune from one of these major platforms: iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play.”

Margaret, who has been at the care home since October last year, delighted staff, residents and family members at her Christmas do on December 4 by singing My Way with Jamie. He said the song means a lot to him as it was played at his grandfather’s funeral after he died in 2018 following a long battle with dementia.

Jamie said he bonded with Margaret over their shared love for music when he noticed her singing along to Elvis on TV in the lounge, not long after she moved to the home.

He said the pair have been singing together “every day” since and that he often plays Elvis on YouTube.

Jamie said previously that music helps take dementia sufferers back in time and brings out the best memories that people can lose along the way. Jamie, who lives in Granton, also brought Davidson Main’s children’s choir up to the home for the Christmas do, with the kids singing and dancing along with the residents.

The 31-year-old, who is originally from Manchester but has lived in Edinburgh for 14 years, has been serving food and drink to residents at the home since it opened in September last year.

He moved there from his old job as a barista and says he has “found his calling” and “absolutely loves older people”.

Jamie and Margaret’s version of My Way is available to download now online.