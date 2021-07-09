Linlithgow primary school's Euroquiz success

The winning St Joseph's Primary School Euroquiz team.

Team members Eric, Beatrix, Connell and Anna, with Finlay as reserve, demonstrated an impressive level of knowledge about European languages, history, geography, culture and European affairs to finish one point ahead of Strathblane Primary School from Stirling.

St Joseph’s headteacher Ann Smith said: “We are all extremely proud of the team and their hard work, dedication and enthusiasm. They demonstrated our school values throughout and showed that hard work and commitment pays off.”

Euroquiz is run by the Scottish European Educational Trust (SEET). It sees teams of four working together to broaden their knowledge of Europe and the wider world.

Over 440 schools, involving over 2,200 pupils from across Scotland took part in

Euroquiz Heats earlier this year, with the Saint Joseph’s Primary Linlithgow team winning the West Lothian heat in May to secure their place in the online finals.

Ms Smith added: “The pupils used TEAMS really effectively throughout their preparation to share their learning together, showcasing the agile learners that they are becoming.

"As well as fantastic support from their P6 class teacher, Mrs Susan McLean, our parental support in preparation for the final has also been phenomenal.