Linlithgow pupils to stay seen and safe this winter

Children in Linlithgow will be more visible when they are out and about, thanks to their local Specsavers store.

As well as encouraging drivers to have their eyes checked to ensure they are safe to drive, Specsavers is also donating high-visibility vests to schools and community groups to help make sure children are seen as the days get darker.

In Linlithgow, more than 200 vests are being given to Low Port and Linlithgow Bridge primary schools.

Natalie McCartney, acting principal teacher at Low Port Primary, said: “These vests will be really useful for our pupils when they are out on school trips as well as when they are out and about in general, especially in the darker winter months, so I’d like to thank Specsavers for the generous donation.”

In addition to the donation, the store is raising awareness of the importance of keeping on top of regular eye examinations to ensure you are safe to drive.

Locals can check if they can read a number plate from the distance required by the DVLA outside Tesco in Linlithgow.

Diana Kelly, store director at Specsavers Linlithgow, said: “With the days now darker earlier these vests will help make sure children are visible when out. We also want to encourage drivers to ‘step up for safe streets’ by having regular eye tests to make sure their eyesight is as good as it can be.

“We have also set-up a checkpoint outside the store from which locals can try to read a number plate. It is so important to make sure your eyesight is fit for you to drive. We hope this makes people stop and think about if they are due an eye test.”