Linlithgow residents’ Postcode Lottery success

Two people in Linlithgow are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Springfield Road neighbours netted the windfall when EH49 7JJ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday (November 25).

Sending her congratulations was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

She said: “This is some amazing news to start the week! I’m thrilled for our lucky winners and I hope they treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

