Linlithgow retirement residents mark anniversary

Linlithgow tenants got into the party spirit recently with events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their retirement development.

Retirees at Bield’s Brae Court development were invited to join an afternoon of celebrations to commemorate the anniversary.

The occasion is celebrated every year but this year, tenants were looking forward to making it one to remember with staff serving up a celebratory lunch and live entertainment ensuring it was a special day for all.

Rena Kirton-Vaughan, development manager at Brae Court, said: “Our tenants and staff had a great time celebrating this month as various events took place across the development.

“We were treated to entertainment by a local duo, Cockleroy – the tenants loved the performance and many were up dancing. It was a great atmosphere.

“The development has had lots of interesting tenants since opening our doors in 1979. Most have lived through the Second World War and have many incredible memories to share.

“Our communal area is never quiet with the number of stories our tenants have to tell – we even had one who was awarded the gallantry medal from the French government for services during the D-Day landings.

“The tenants create a wonderful sense of community spirit and several have represented Bield in the Riding of The Marches parade in Linlithgow.

“Across the development we also have several long-serving members of Bield staff.

“I have been with the company for over 25 years in various different roles and one of our cooks has been at Brae Court since 2000.”

Rena added: “The best part of my time at the development has been meeting and socialising with tenants and their families.

“We’ve had some characters at the development over the years and it was lovely to reminisce and share our favourite memories during our celebrations.

“None of us can believe that Brae Court is celebrating its ruby anniversary but at the same time it feels like the development has always been part of the community”.