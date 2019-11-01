Linlithgow Rose Garden cash bid rejected by West Lothian Council

Linlithgow’s Rose Garden will not benefit from any of the £112,000 in Town Centre Fund cash, after their bid for £23,000 was rejected.

Local councillors on the town’s Local Area Committee referred the final say to West Lothian Council’s Executive after some declared an interest in matters to be discussed and the meeting was declared inquorate.

A variety of projects in the town were given the go-ahead, but the town’s pot of money still had more than £50,000 which was not allocated. More than £60,000 will be spent in and around the town centre with £20,000 going on bronze statues and interpretation boards. Another £33,000 will be spent on tree planting in the street and £11,000 on the resurrection and provision of a tourist information centre in the Burgh Halls.

At the executive meeting, councillors supported a Labour motion to spend the unallocated money on a second phase of extra tree planting, landscaping and street furniture, and to work out new plans to promote Linlithgow as a tourist destination in conjunction with Visit West Lothian and the local community council.

The Friends of the Linlithgow Rose Garden group had hoped to use the £23,000 grant to improve soil quality, replace grass and paving and install an information board and benches.

The council’s report said: “There is an existing project in development with funding awarded by the Town Management Group to develop the garden as a peace garden and appoint a consultant.

It added: “NETs ( The council’s Neighbourhood Environment Team) also note that the applicant would need to take on responsibility and it is not clear that they are either constituted or wishing to do.

“The applicant has indicated that the preference is for the council to lead.”

Friends of the Linlithgow Rose Garden is dedicated to maintaining the garden as it was when gifted to the town 70 years ago. For more information about the group, go to www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheRoseGarden/