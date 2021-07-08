Linlithgow Rose Garden upgrade

The upgrade has been funded by the Town Management Group, organised by the Linlithgow Peace Garden charity, designed by Rankin Fraser. The work is funded by the Town Centre Fund managed by West Lothian Council on behalf of the Scottish government.

Planning approval has been obtained and discussions have taken place with locals including the Friends of the Rose Garden and the Burgh Halls team. During the work there will be temporary interruption to access from the Rose Garden to the Burgh Halls Café area, as barriers will be in place to protect the trees and people from the work.