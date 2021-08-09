Linlithgow Rotary Club planter springs back with help from CALA

Linlithgow Rotary Club and a CALA Homes representative at the Rotary Club Planter outside the Queenswood development.Pictured: Michael McCormack, CALA assistant site manager and Joan Hale Club President with members Elma Birrell. Jim Rae, Harry Millar. Photo by Ian Georgeson.

Roots of a nearby tree had damaged the rear of the planter at the Rotary Club of Linlithgow Grange, which needed to be removed before new shrubs and plants could be planted.

The area, adjacent to CALA’s Queenswood development, has been transformed with new plants and a feature planter.

Joan Hale, president of the Rotary Club, said: “We were overjoyed with CALA’s generous offer to remove the tree that had been causing damage to the planter and to add in new plants – it looks fantastic.”

She added: “While CALA did most of the heavy lifting, it was great to get a local company involved to do the planting.

“We asked if they could put in a new, larger plant to be a focal point that wouldn’t cause any damage, and for CALA to use perennial plants instead of annual plants – and the results are great.”

CALA’s team replaced the timber retention of the planter and arranged for a Linlithgow based, Land Technology LTD, to plant cascading flowers and Begonias around its base.