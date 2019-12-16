Linlithgow rugby starlets raise funds

Linlithgow Rugby Club’s S1 team met with Provost Tom Kerr, who was delighted to make a contribution to their fundraising raffle.

The Young Reds, after winning all 10 of their Conference games this season, are raising money to finance their spring tour to Aberdeen in March. They have organised a number of initiatives including a bake sale at the recent S1 parents’ evening at Linlithgow Academy.

Parents and teachers alike were impressed with their organisation and commitment, not to mention their sales patter. The raffle will be drawn at their race night in January.

In recognition of his contribution, the boys presented Provost Kerr with a club lapel badge that they have specially commissioned as part of their fundraising efforts.

Provost Kerr, who dropped in on one of the team’s training sessions, said: “I’d like to congratulate the boys on their success so far this season and to thank them for the magnificent lapel badge.

“They are a credit to the local community and I’m sure this will be reflected in their fund-raising campaign which I hope will be as successful as their rugby campaign has been.”

The team’s coach, Stewart MacLeod, added: “We would like to thank Provost Kerr for his generous support and for taking the time to come and meet the boys.

“We are very proud to represent the wonderful community of Linlithgow and we thank everyone for their continued backing of both the team and the club.”

Race night tickets and lapel badges are on sale at the Rugby Club, both at £5 each.