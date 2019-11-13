Linlithgow’s tourism boost

Visitors to Linlithgow will soon have somewhere to get local information and directions, thanks to Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council.

The group has recently been awarded £3500 from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund to resurrect a Visitor Information Centre in the town’s Burgh Halls.

The money, which was agreed at the recent Linlithgow ward Local Area Committee meeting, will be used to pay for IT equipment, signage and uniforms.

Gordon Smith, chairman of the community council said “We are obviously delighted that we were able to secure this funding and provide a warm welcome to visitors to the town!”

The community council is now looking for local volunteers. Gordon added: “Training will be provided by Visit West Lothian and Visit Scotland, and a smart uniform will be available.

“We think that this will appeal to local people who have a friendly personality and a desire to sell Linlithgow to our very many visitors from all over the world.”

Linlithgow has seen an increase in visitor numbers in recent time after filming for Outlander and Outlaw King, and this ‘set jetting’ is predicted to continue.

If you feel you could be part of the team to begin this journey and help keep Linlithgow very firmly open and welcoming to visitor, contact Gordon Smith on 07769897865 or email him at sinderins213@gmail.com.

Other Linlithgow schemes to benefit from this latest Town Centre funding round included Linlithgow Burgh Trust’s Sculptures Project and Linlithgow Burgh Trust’s street trees project. A further £10,663 will be used to promote the town to visitors.