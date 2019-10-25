Linlithgow school repairs carried out

Picture Michael Gillen. Linlithgow Academy
Picture Michael Gillen. Linlithgow Academy

Last week’s October school holiday provided an opportunity to undertake refurbishment work in more than 30 West Lothian schools.

Nearly £300,000 was invested in the school programme of works for a variety of projects including air handling unit replacements at Linlithgow Academy.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “Continuing to improve settings across our education facilities will provide the best possible environment for students to learn. It’s an ongoing process to maintain a high standard across each of our school buildings.”