Linlithgow shop hopes to book top award

Far From the Madding Crowd in Linlithgow has made the regional shortlist for the Independent Bookshop of the Year at the British Book Awards.

The five shortlisted shops will now compete to win the title of best independent bookshop in Scotland, before vying for the overall prize, to be given out at the British Book Awards ceremony, at London’s Grosvenor Hotel House on May 18.

Far From the Madding Crowd manager Sally Pattle said: “We are absolutely delighted. We have been shortlisted before, in 2017, when we won the Scottish award and were finalists for the UK award. So it would be great to go one better and win.

“All of the bookshops shortlisted are fantastic. We all love each other, there is no huge rivalry.

“I think we are a great bookshop, that contributes to the community. Unlike online book sellers, we still play a part in the community. The work we do with local schools, you don’t get that online.

“And also, you don’t get personal recommendations online. We are here to take the time to talk to readers.

“Added to that we are very active along the high street. We are always looking at things we can do to keep it vibrant. I believe the high street is the heart of the community.”

Customers will soon get the chance to support the shop.

Sally said: “The organisers send round a form that we have to get our customers to fill in to say how great we are. We will put it on social media. Every little helps.”

The shop has three permanent members of staff and various part-timers.

Sally added: “There has been a book shop in Linlithgow since the 70s. My mum bought it, then called the Linlighow Book Shop, and we later moved, around 2010/11, to the shop we are in now and changed the name.

“We are a really small team, but we put a huge amount of effort in. As well as the shop, we run events and festivals over the year. So we keep ourselves out of trouble. And we are essentially the ticket office in the town for local events.”

The other shops shortlisted in Scotland are: Lighthouse in Edinburgh, The Bookmark in Grantown-on-Spey, The Edinburgh Bookshop and The Highland Bookshop in Fort William. A record 49 bookshops from nine regions are competing to be named the country’s best indie retailer for books.

Tom Tivnan, managing editor of organisers The Bookseller, said: “There has been a resurgence in the last few years for the indie books sector with a growing number of stores and an increased market share. You can see why people are looking more towards indies by the brilliant shops on our regional shortlists. The High Street in general may be struggling but indie bookshops are thriving in this challenging environment because of the expertise of staff — which can beat an Amazon algorithm any day — but also that they are true hubs of their communities.”