Linlithgow Slimming World manager meets Alan Carr at awards ceremony

A Slimming World manager from Linlithgow celebrated her groups’ successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

TV personality Alan co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Gillian Hetherton, who manages Slimming World groups in Linlithgow, said: “The members at our Linlithgow groups make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage.

“But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight. Each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent the Linlithgow groups at the Slimming World Awards.

“Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan said it was great to meet Gillian at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of people like Gillian who run and manage Slimming World groups every week. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”

Gillian continued: “Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes. We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.

“For anyone who may be thinking of taking that step to lose weight and improve their health this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes. At the Linlithgow groups they’ll discover a whole world of support to help them achieve their dreams and stay slim for life – with lots of fun along the way too!”

To find out how you could get that Slimming World feeling call 0344 8978000 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.