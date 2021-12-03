Linlithgow snappers continue to impress

Linlithgow Palace at night. Photo taken by David Knowles.

The submitted photograph is an incredible night time shot of Linlithgow Palace, taken by reader David Knowles.

This ‘photo of the week’ is the perfect example of a local person capturing the rich local history that is all around us, with the Palace looking its best all lit up at night in David’s photograph.

If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn.