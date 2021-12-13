Linlithgow taekwondo queen gets her MBE

Julia Cross from Linlithgow received her MBE earlier this month in Edinburgh.

Six-time taekwondo world champion Julia Cross, who runs the South Queensferry School of Taekwondo has been involved in the sport for 45 years. Having run the school for 22 years, the past 10 years at its current home at the Loan, Julia has now received her MBE, after Covid restrictions stopped her receiving it last year.

The MBE was awarded at a reception at Edinburgh City Chambers earlier this month, for Julia's long career in which she won six world titles, 15 European titles and was inducted into the taekwondo hall of fame twice. And she has passed on her knowledge, with her School now producing European champions and world medalists.

Speaking about finally receiving her MBE, Julia said: “I am so honored to receive this most prestigious award. I will hold it dear. I’m very humbled. It was wonderful for my parents, family and my students too be there.

“The Lord Provost was just wonderful. I can't thank him enough.

“This award is mostly for the people who have been with me for my 20 years plus.

“When I found out 18 months ago, I was happy about looking forward to receiving it and now I have.”

Julia started taekwondo at the age of 11 when her father took her along to a local club. After that first day it was to be a life of adventures, travel, and a 20 year international career. She said: “I was the youngest female at that time to be world champion. I was taught by the best, GM Sheena Sutherland. She taught me so much.”

Julia has been teaching now since 1998 whist competing and training in the sport for 36 years.

She was the first female in Britain to win a taekwondo world title. The first time in Argentina in 1999. She went on to win two world titles in Poland in 2003, two in Germany in 2005, then another in Canada in 2007.

However, all this has taken its’ toll.

Julia added: “After many surgeries, my surgeon told me I had too stop. I have had two full hip replacements.

“I'm still waiting for two partial knee replacements.