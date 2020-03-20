Linlithgow Vennel work set to go ahead

West Lothian Council hopes to start refurbishment of Linlithgow’s Vennel buildings in September, the town’s local area committee (LAC) has been told.

But doubts remain that the project is worthwhile. The controversial 1960s redevelopment of shops and housing has few fans in the town.

Lead officer for the LAC, Graeme Struthers, told the committee that a new tender was being prepared which would give more certainty of costs that owners and tenants in the flats would be liable for.

Controversy was first raised last year when a tender – eventually unfilled – was issued to carry out roof and window maintenance work. Earlier roof works were found to be in good order with only slight remedial work needed.

But local councillor David Tait questioned the value of patching up the building in light of ongoing water ingress problems that shops underneath the flats in the complex were having.

Provost Tom Kerr asked Mr Struthers about the time frame of the repair work highlighting that some refurbishment projects in the town “had drifted and drifted”.

Mr Struthers said that the project would be properly managed and work supervised by clerk of works though, he admitted: “not on the site every day”. He added that the plan was to have work completed by the end of this year.

Councillor Tait pointed out that the object of the clerk of works was also to check the quality. The job was as much about monitoring quality of the work as it was about ensuring it was completed on time.

“Clerk of works is a dirty hands job”, he added.

Mr Struthers said the project would be evaluated by housing and constriction project officers as well as by Building Control officers. Linlithgow Planning Forum, a sub- group of the town’s community council with representatives from other bodies in the town including the Burgh Trust and local business association had produced their own, more ambitious, plans for partial re-development of the area- an award winning development when built- in September 2018.

Details of the new contract will come back to the committee in August.