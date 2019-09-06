Linlithgow woman graduates from new celebrant course

A Linlithgow woman was among the first set of graduates awarded diplomas by the UK Celebrant and Public Speaking Academy this week.

A celebrant is a person who performs formal ceremonies, namely wedding and funeral ceremonies.

Marjorie Russell from Linlithgow, is one of the very first graduates. She said: “I worked really hard to achieve this diploma and already have several bookings. It’s been an amazing experience and I am so glad to have taken this step into a new career.”

The UK Celebrant and Public Speaking Academy delivers an internationally recognised qualification, accredited and approved by The Scottish Qualifications Authority.

Academy founder, Anne Widdop said: “As more people choose civil and humanist ceremonies, I was concerned with the rise in unqualified celebrants, who are not insured, have no back-up and who work independently.

“I have over 25 years experience in business and it was clear that there needed to be professional training, support, mentoring and an organisation assuring the quality of celebrants.”