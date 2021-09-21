Linlithgow woman leads effort to raise funds for Afghan refugees in Scotland

Cara Carberry from Linlithgow is fundraising for the British Red Cross Afghanistan Appeal.

Cara chose to raise funds to support the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in providing humanitarian support for people in need in Afghanistan. The charity’s staff and volunteers are also welcoming Afghans to the UK – providing a compassionate ear, emotional support and giving out basic items like warm clothing and hygiene kits, including soap, nappies and toothbrushes.

Cara (36) from Linlithgow, said she has “never organised anything like this before".

She added: “My day job is working in fostering and adoption and so I have heard first-hand what it is like to be a young unaccompanied asylum seeker coming to Scotland. I wanted to do something else to help.”

After emailing a few companies Cara said she was “inundated with messages from small businesses wanting to help”. Various donations have been sent in from store vouchers to jewellery and brownie boxes delivered to your door.

Hollow Hill Apparel, donated a £15 store credit voucher, part of more than £800 of store credit and 45 prizes donated so far.

On October 2, Cara will be joined by friends and family at the Linlithgow Rose home game to raise funds and awareness, while small business Killin' It Kids Apparel, is aiding Cara by donating £5 from each charity t-shirt sold on their website.

Cara happily reports that “everyone I have spoken to has been very positive and eager to help.” She added: “If you can donate that is fantastic, but if you aren't in a position to do so, then spreading the word about the current crisis in Afghanistan is just as important!”

Marie Hayes, Scotland Director at the British Red Cross, added: "My thanks to Cara and everyone like her who has gone above and beyond to help those in need both in Afghanistan and arriving in the UK. The British Red Cross is urging Scots to help meet people’s basic needs by donating what money they can to buy food, basic medical supplies and medicines, shelter and water."