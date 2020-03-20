Linlithgow woman set for West Highland Way charity trek

A Linlithgow woman is planning to walk the West Highland Way at the start of April in memory of a family member and to raise money for a local charity close to her heart.

Erin Simpson (22), full time-single mum to two-year-old daughter Mia, explained more about her charity trip, planned, at the moment, to take place next month.

She said: “I am walking the West Highland Way in April – while carrying all my own equipment.

“That’s right. No hotels, no luxuries, no hot meals, no bus carrying all my stuff to the next hotel for me.

“No, it will be four hour days of walking to the next hotel and spending the next eight hours at the bar before stumbling to bed. I will be living solely out of my back pack for the duration my walk.

“My aim is to complete the full 96 miles in as little amount of time possible.

“I am doing this event in memory of my little cousin Tilly, who tragically lost her battle with DIPG in 2016. And in the hope of raising some money for the amazing local charity Team Jak.

“It would be great to get the word out there and hopefully raise as much money as possible for such an amazing cause.”

Speaking about Team Jack, former Linlithgow Academy pupil Erin explained why she wants to help the local charity.

She said: “Team Jak is my charity of choice as they provide practical, emotional and social support for young people up to the age of 25 with cancer and other life threatening illnesses along with their families.

“They go above and beyond to bring comfort, smiles, joy and laughter into these people’s lives. Days out, trips away, arts and crafts, dancing, music, baking, sensory activities, home visits and everything in between.

“The changes and opportunities Team Jak bring to people’s lives is truly astonishing.

“They are so very welcoming to everyone, not just people requiring their support but also members of the public trying their best to raise money for them.

“They are a charity very close to my heart and I would be ever so very grateful for any donations.”

Erin, who has been doing regular hill walking to prepare for the charity trek is not letting the coronavirus outbreak stop her. She said: “I’m not worried in the slightest, everyone is seriously over reacting to the whole situation, this panic buying is an absolute joke - leaving elderly people who are unable to get to the shops daily without everyday supplies as people bulk buy out of nothing but pure greed. By all means the elderly and young should be extra cautious around the spread of germs but it’s no more of a threat than the everyday flu.”

You can donate to Erin’s fundraiser at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ErinSimpson2