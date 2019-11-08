Linlithgow youngsters in Junior Bake-Off at church

St Peters Sunday School in Linlithgow held its first Junior Bake-Off and afternoon tea on Sunday (November 3).

In the 12-16 age category Nuala Maxwell won best novelty cake and best cupcakes, while Rosie Pink won the gluten free category. In the under 12’s Remy Carnegie and Kaitlyn Reynolds were joint winners of best novelty cake, Rebecca Hammond had the winning cupcakes and Fearghas Wakefield won the gluten free prize.

St Peter's first Junior Bake-Off and afternoon tea, Sunday 3rd November.

Sunday School co-ordinator Katie Peterson said: “A super time was had by all and very well attended. A big thank you to our judges Reverend Christine Barclay and Irene Burt and to all the children who put so much time and effort into their cake entries.”