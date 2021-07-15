Linlithgow's Party at the Palace cancelled

Stock photo of Party at the Palace 2017. Picture by Michael Gillen.

In particular, they blame the lack of a UK Government backed insurance policy for cancelling this year’s event, which was due to be held on August 7 and 8.

Announcing the cancellation, organisers said: “It is with huge disappointment and frustration that we have to announce the cancellation of Party at The Palace this year. We want to be completely open as to why we arrived at this decision.

“Only three weeks ago we were encouraged by Event Scotland and the Scottish Government to continue planning the event.

"However, the lack of a UK Government backed insurance policy has resulted in us having to now take this decision. The insurance policy was essential and although it was recommended by a cross party group, it did not materialise.

"In addition, our local authority’s interpretation of current government advice was that we would have to offer 7,500 customers table service for the bar. This interpretation was not shared by ourselves, Event Scotland, Scottish Government or other local authorities.”

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “The requirement for table service was reviewed by an expert group of senior Trading Standards and Environmental Health professionals. We are not aware that this advice has been disputed.”

Organisers say tickets will again be valid for next year’s planned event, and that refunds are available from the point of sale.

They have also cancelled their sister event Party in the Park in Perth later in August.

The council spokesperson added: “We understand the huge challenges faced by Party at the Palace (PATP) and other events as the country continues to work its way through the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The local authority and its officers have been open and upfront with the organisers regarding the challenges and uncertainties which have to be addressed. We have taken consideration of guidance issued by Scottish Government, and the national expert working groups providing advice and interpretation of the regulations and guidance.

“We appreciate the desire for businesses and events to resume, and we continue to work within the regulations and guidance issued nationally to ensure public health can be protected.