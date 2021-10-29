Little Halloween horrors in South Quensferry
There was some spooky goings on at a local church’s baby and toddler group’s Halloween party.
South Queensferry Church Baby and Toddler Group enjoyed some Halloween fun this week.Speaking about the group’s Halloween party, Shona Hossack said: “The children enjoyed having their faces painted with Halloween themes by Catrina, with parents joining in as well, And the children enjoyed yummy doughnuts as a treat. They also had fun hammering in golf tees into pumpkins to make them look scary.”
South Queensferry Baby and Toddler Group is open on Wednesday and Thursday mornings 9.30am to 11.30am at the Church Hall on The Loan, South Queensferry. Mums, dad's, grandparents, carers all welcome.
A small fee of £3 is payable to cover the hire of the hall, a snack for the little ones and tea/coffee for the adults.