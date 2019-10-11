Local groups need your vote to receive Tesco Linlithgow Bags of Help funding

Tesco shoppers are being invited to cast their votes to help community projects in Linlithgow bag up to £25,000 this autumn.

The supermarket is marking its centenary with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a huge £100,000 funding pot in central Scotland. After a successful first round, customer voting will begin for the second raft of shortlisted groups in October.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with greenspace scotland, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

In Linlithgow, customers can cast their votes for shortlisted groups Maggie’s, Penumbra and The Yard, using blue tokens handed out at checkouts.

Grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 are up for grabs.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “We have been celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers throughout 2019. And central to that have been our Centenary Grants, which aim to support groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Scotland.

“We’re calling on our customers to vote in stores from October and show their support for these fantastic community causes.”

Greenspace Scotland co-ordinator, Emma Halliday, said: “This is an exciting time for Bags of Help, with many more communities given the opportunity to apply for larger amounts of funding that can make a positive, long-lasting legacy where they live.” Find out more at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.