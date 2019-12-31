Lothian List MSP’s New Year message

Jeremy Balfour (Con)
Jeremy Balfour (Con)

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour has delivered his New Year message to his constituents to welcome in 2020.

Mr Balfour (Con) said: “I wanted to take the opportunity to wish the people of Lothian a Happy New Year.

“I believe that 2020 will be a significant year for Scotland, and indeed for the whole of the UK.

“I have taken some time, as I do at the start of every year, to think about what my hopes are for the year ahead, a few of which I would like to share with you.

“Firstly, I would like to see Brexit happen quickly so that we can get back to dealing with the things that matter the most.

“It has been a difficult few years of division and I believe it is time to move on and get back to dealing with the everyday issues that desperately need tackling.

“Secondly, I am hoping that the Pet Shop Licensing Bill that I introduced in March 2018, now adopted by the Scottish Government, will be passed this year and provide animals across Scotland with better protection.

“Lastly, I am hopeful that this year my beloved football team, Hearts, will win the Scottish Cup. After last years’ close final, I am feeling optimistic.

“On a serious note, I wish you all the best for 2020 and hope that it will be a year of good health and happiness for you and your loved ones.”