Lothian List MSP’s New Year message

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour has delivered his New Year message to his constituents to welcome in 2020.

Mr Balfour (Con) said: “I wanted to take the opportunity to wish the people of Lothian a Happy New Year.

“I believe that 2020 will be a significant year for Scotland, and indeed for the whole of the UK.

“I have taken some time, as I do at the start of every year, to think about what my hopes are for the year ahead, a few of which I would like to share with you.

“Firstly, I would like to see Brexit happen quickly so that we can get back to dealing with the things that matter the most.

“It has been a difficult few years of division and I believe it is time to move on and get back to dealing with the everyday issues that desperately need tackling.

“Secondly, I am hoping that the Pet Shop Licensing Bill that I introduced in March 2018, now adopted by the Scottish Government, will be passed this year and provide animals across Scotland with better protection.

“Lastly, I am hopeful that this year my beloved football team, Hearts, will win the Scottish Cup. After last years’ close final, I am feeling optimistic.

“On a serious note, I wish you all the best for 2020 and hope that it will be a year of good health and happiness for you and your loved ones.”