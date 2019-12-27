Lothian MSP hears about brain injuries at Parliament exhibition

Brain injury charity Headway welcomed Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) during an exhibition in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Balfour said: “I was delighted to learn more about how the local community can better support survivors and their loved ones.

“The wide-ranging effects of an acquired brain injury can be devastating and last a life-time. Rehabilitation and support is absolutely vital to survivors and for their families and carers.”

Headway’s public affairs manager, Dr Clare Mills, said: “We are very grateful to Jeremy Balfour MSP for coming to talk to us in Parliament and for showing support.

“Whether as a result of trauma, stroke, brain tumour, illness or infection, a brain injury has a profound impact not only on the survivor, but on their family, friends, colleagues and the wider community too.”

In the Lothian area alone, 3008 people were admitted to hospital last year with an ABI related diagnosis.

Residents can call Headway’s freephone, nurse-led helpline – call 0808 800 2244 or emailhelpline@headway.org.uk or visit the award winning website, www.headway.org.uk for more information.