Lothian MSP urges locals to take part in transgender consultation

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) has urged constituents to respond to a government consultation on proposed new transgender rights.

The Scottish Government opened a consultation about the draft Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill recently.

The bill will make it easier to legally change gender and will lower the minimum age requirement from 18 to 16.

The consultation is open now until March 17.

Mr Balfour has spoken of how responses to the consultation are critical to helping the government understand what Scottish people really think about the changes.

He said: “Now is the prime opportunity for those with strong opinions on gender recognition to speak up and have their voice heard.

“It is important that the government is well informed about whether the people of Scotland support the proposed changes or not.

“I urge constituents across Lothian to take the time to respond to the consultation.”