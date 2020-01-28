Lothian Social Care vacancies

The Care Inspectorate Scotland has published new figures on the number of staff vacancies in Social Care services.

Edinburgh has the highest percentage, 57 per cent, of services reporting that vacancies are hard to fill and almost half of posts unfilled, 49 per cent.

West Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh have all shown an increase in the number of vacancy rates with East Lothian dropping slightly to 32 per cent.

Latest figures show West Lothian had 78 vacancies (35 per cent), Midlothian had 47 vacancies (40 per cent), and Edinburgh had the highest number of vacancies in Scotland with 334, (49 per cent).