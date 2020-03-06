M9 slip-road near Kirkliston to close for five nights

The westbound off-slip from M9 Junction 1A to the M90 will be closed from 9pm until 6am on the nights of March 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

This is to allow operating company Amey to carry out bridge maintenance works.

Access to the M90 will still be available from the eastbound carriageway of the M9.

Traffic will be signposted to divert via M9 Junction 3, turn right onto the A803, turn right again onto the M9 Junction 3 eastbound, then join the M90 from M9 Junction 1A.

These works have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption, however motorists travelling during these times are advised to allow some extra time for their journey.