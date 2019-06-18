Marches Day guidelines

Today (June 18) is of course Linlithgow Marches Day and organisers have issued guidelines in regard to some special guests

As we’ve reported, this will involve the Royal Regiment of Scotland, who will commemorate the return of local troops from World War One, 100 years ago.

A spokesperson said: “Can we ask spectators to ensure that there are no children standing on the islands and roundabouts along the route, especially at the West Port?

“This is for their own safety and to ensure the safety of those taking part in the procession.

“For both the 11am procession and 5pm procession the parade will use both sides of the High Street.

“ Therefore can we respectfully ask anyone who is parked on the High Street between the cross and the Star and Garter to move their car from 4.30pm until the road is reopened after the procession?”

Meanwhile, it emerged that a proud ‘Black Bitch’ is travelling all the way from the Isle of Wight to march with the regiment after a distinguished career in the armed forces.

And he insists he would have it no other way.

Retired army major Danny McMeechan said: “I was born in the town in 1945 and joined the Reed Band in 1955.

“I later joining the Royal Scots Regimental Band, aged 17 in 1963 for a career spanning over 30 years.

“The 1,000 mile round trip is nothing compared to the great privilege of marching through the town of my birth with veterans from my regiment I served with!’’