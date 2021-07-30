Martyn Day MP celebrates British Heart Foundation’s 60th birthday
Martyn Day MP has thanked residents in Linlithgow and East Falkirk for supporting the British Heart Foundation (BHF), as the charity turns 60.
Since launching on July 28, 1961, the BHF has funded ground-breaking discoveries, including the first UK heart transplant, pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions.
Mr Day (SNP) said: “Research is vital to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory diseases, but this cannot be funded without the support of the public. After a difficult year in the charity’s history, the support of the local community is more vital than ever.
"That’s why I’m calling on residents to join the BHF’s Team 60 and help the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK.”