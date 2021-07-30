Martyn Day MP celebrates British Heart Foundation’s 60th birthday

Since launching on July 28, 1961, the BHF has funded ground-breaking discoveries, including the first UK heart transplant, pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions.

Mr Day (SNP) said: “Research is vital to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory diseases, but this cannot be funded without the support of the public. After a difficult year in the charity’s history, the support of the local community is more vital than ever.