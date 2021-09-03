Martyn Day MP Warns Consumers to Be Aware of Scams

It follows Martyn Day calling on the UK government to do more to protect the public from online scams and fraud by expanding the scope of the proposed Online Safety Bill.Commenting Mr Day said: “Spam emails, missed delivery text messages, ‘suspicious activity’ alerts from your bank – unfortunately, scams seem to have become part of daily life. They can and do affect anyone and can cause a lot of harm.“I am sad to say that the coronavirus crisis has only led to an increase in fraudulent activity.“Many people are facing financial issues because of the pandemic which scammers are keen to exploit. As these issues are likely to remain prominent even as the country moves out of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that everyone makes sure they are scam aware.”For free information and advice on how you can protect yourself from scams visit www.consumeradvice.scot.