Midlothian river project receives special commendation

Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust last week received a special commendation at the SCVO Scottish Charity Awards 2019 for the ‘I’m Back Caring’ campaign against sewage pollution in the South Esk River.

The campaign was carried out by Joy Godfrey and Stuart Forbes.

After attending the awards ceremony, where she met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Joy encouraged local charities to apply: “There is so much excellence in the Midlothian third sector that I hope someone can do better than winning a special commendation this year!”

Joy and Stuart, who were shortlisted for no less than seven awards last year, are hopeful that 2020 will begin to see political change in the sewage discharge situation.

Stuart added: “We started with sewage, we won awards, but our eyes are on the prize of lasting political change . Winning certainly helps make your voice heard.” Ms Sturgeon said the achievements of those represented in the room were “outstanding” and offered the “heartfelt thanks of the Scottish Government”.