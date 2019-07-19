Milestone for Burnshot Bridge project

A major project to build a new bridge across the A90 near Kirkliston has reached a key milestone, as the initial foundations are laid.

The £3 million scheme to replace Burnshot Bridge got underway in April, following the demolition of the original structure due to deteriorating joints in 2017.

Laying the foundations at the new Burnshot Bridge.

As work progresses to restore the link, motorists travelling on the A90 are being reminded to observe temporary reduced speed limits which have been put in place to protect workers next to the road. A 40mph speed limit, currently in place permanently to the south of the bridge site, has been extended north of the bridge and an additional 50mph speed limit has been introduced between the Dolphington and Burnshot junctions on the southbound carriageway.

Police Scotland will continue to monitor the stretch of road for speeding, but drivers are being asked to consider the safety of construction workers.

Transport and Environment convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “It’s fantastic to see this project progressing, which will see a key route restored to the area, benefiting a range of road users.

“This is an extremely complex scheme, which has involved close communication with local residents, businesses and active travel groups, so I know how much its completion means to the community.

“As the bridge begins to take shape, I want to take the opportunity to remind drivers to take workers’ safety into consideration when passing the site, by adhering to the speed limit in place.”

The new Burnshot Bridge will incorporate improved cycling and pedestrian facilities, designed with input from active travel groups, including a segregated eastbound cycle lane and a shared use path.

The next stages of the construction project will involve the erection of columns followed by the addition of beams later this year, on which the bridge deck will sit.

It is anticipated that the new Burnshot Bridge will open in spring 2020.