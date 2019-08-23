Miller Homes to consult on planned Kirkliston development

Residents and community groups in Kirkliston will have the opportunity to find out more about plans for new homes planned there during a series of public information days being hosted by Miller Homes.

With population growth expected to increase significantly over the next two decades, the consultation events will be an opportunity for the Miller Homes’ project team to present their vision for the area, including a layout of how further house-building in the village could be accommodated alongside the recognised need to improve local infrastructure and amenities.

Miller Homes is keen to continue a transparent process of engagement with local residents and the community in order to better understand local needs and to ensure that future investment meets local priorities and mitigates other impacts. Throughout events, members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and take feedback from attendees.

Arthur Mann, strategic land director at Miller Homes said: “After discussion with local stakeholders, I am pleased to have the opportunity to welcome local residents and groups along to find out more about our vision for Kirkliston and provide us with their feedback.

“In particular we want to hear local perspectives on the opportunities and challenges for the area and the way in which we can work with the community to create a thriving and sustainable place to live for current and future residents.

“With the population of the region set to increase over the next 20 years due to inward investment and migration, Edinburgh faces a fantastic future if the growth is planned and directed to provide benefits for all - new homeowners and those currently living in areas such as Kirkliston.

“Miller Homes have been building in Edinburgh since 1934, employing generations of local people and we remain committed to a programme of continued investment in the city.”

The events will run from Wednesday 28th to Friday 30th August, 2pm to 7pm and on Saturday 31st August from 10am to 2pm at Kirkliston Community Centre (16-18 Queensferry Rd, Kirkliston EH29 9AQ).