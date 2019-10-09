Missing Winchburgh teenagers

Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace two Winchburgh teenagers reported missing since last weekend.

Rhianne Foley and Jay Forsyth were last seen in the Winchburgh area at around 1.50pm last Saturday (October 5).

Police are treating their disappearance as separate cases.

Rhianne (17) is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, medium build, long dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black fluffy jumper, black top, skinny ripped black jeans and white Nike trainers. Rhianne has links to Kirkliston and Falkirk.

Anyone who may have seen Rhianne, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4392 05/10/19.

Jay (15) is described as 5 foot 6 inches, slim build, short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black bomber style jacket with a hood, black Nike jogging bottoms and black Nike Air Max trainers. Jay has links to the Peterhead area.

Anyone who may have seen Jay since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3876 of 05/10/19.