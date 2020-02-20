More homes planned for South Queensferry site

Taylor Wimpey has made a new detailed planning application for 80 homes on further land off Kirkliston Road, at South Scotstoun, South Queensferry.

The housebuilder was granted planning consent in 2018 for 341 new homes, where construction of new homes is now underway.

Part of the land held under option by Taylor Wimpey East Scotland includes a strip running parallel with the A90, which was temporarily occupied by Transport Scotland during construction of the roads network associated with the new Queensferry Crossing, but has now been handed back.

This new application will integrate it with the main consented site. It also re-plans part of the existing site and will provide an extra 39 new homes to the development. This will take the total amount of homes on that site to 380.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland adds: “We can confirm that we have made a new detailed planning application for our land at South Scotstoun near South Queensferry, as well as a separate planning application to reposition the SUDS drainage basin.

“South Scotstoun is allocated for housing within the Edinburgh Local Development Plan, and our application for 80 new homes will allow us to re-plan the existing consented development to provide 39 additional homes that will include 25 per cent affordable properties, as well as a mix of new homes to appeal to a range of potential buyers.

“The range of potential benefits of the development are wide ranging and will include a contribution to education, additional provision of car parking at Dalmeny Station, and transport improvements within the immediate local area.

“As well as an impressive range of new homes, our development will provide a range of economic benefits for the local South Queensferry area which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses from those who choose to live in one of the 380 new homes this development aims to deliver.”