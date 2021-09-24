More than 10,000 EU nationals granted permission to stay in West Lothian post-Brexit

Stock photo. PA.

Home Office data shows 10,650 EU citizens had successfully applied to continue living in West Lothian by June 30 – the deadline for new applications imposed by the Government following Brexit.

The EU Settlement scheme launched in March 2019 to regulate the immigration status of European citizens who live in the UK.

Around 1,250 applications were submitted in the last three months of the scheme being open – 11 per cent of all requests received in West Lothian.

EU citizens with limited reasonable grounds for missing the June deadline can still apply to secure their rights. Those who have lived in the UK for five years and meet the criteria, can receive settled status and remain in the country indefinitely.

Others who have lived in the country for less time can receive pre-settled status, which allows them to remain for a further five years. They can later apply for settled status.

Between the launch of the scheme and the deadline, a total of 10,970 applications were dealt with in West Lothian, with 7,510 people granted settled status and 3,140 pre-settled status. Around ​320 applications were either refused, withdrawn, or invalid.

The highest number of applications received came from Poland (6,240), Romania (1,190) and Latvia (610) nationals.

