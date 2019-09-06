More Winchburgh land sold for homes

Winchburgh Developments Limited has agreed to sell land to housebuilder Robertson Homes for 53 new four, five and six-bed homes.

This takes the total number of homes now contracted to be built in the second phase of the Winchburgh masterplan to 146. Further negotiations are also underway with other developers to conclude agreements which will account for 50 per cent of phase two, scheduled to deliver a 1,000 new homes by 2025. Building work will begin shortly with the first Robertson homes anticipated to be released for sale early next year.

John Hamilton, CEO, Winchburgh Developments Limited, said: “The contract with Robertson is an important step towards delivering the 1,000 new homes we will complete in the second phase of residential building at Winchburgh.

“The masterplan for Winchburgh is very quickly gaining pace. As well as the 146 plots now contracted, we’re in negotiations to conclude agreements for more the 50 per cent of the phase two housing programme.

“West Lothian Council is in consultation to build three new schools during Phase Two and work is already underway on the 78-acre Auldcathie District Park. We have also recently announced a new contract with Scottish Canals to build a new marina at the centre of the town, making Winchburgh an extremely attractive option for people looking for a new property.”

Tony Rankin, land director, Robertson Homes, added: “Further to our success with our development in Mid Calder, we are excited to be back in West Lothian delivering 53 houses from our new Artistry Luxury Range in Winchburgh.

“Winchburgh is such a beautiful rural location and with a mature tree belt on one side and rolling countryside views on the other, combined with the easy commuting distance to Edinburgh it is the perfect setting for our executive family homes.”

This new development will add to the 588 homes completed in phase one. The masterplan will deliver at least 3,450 homes, including 700 affordable homes of which 400 will be for social rent.