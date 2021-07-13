MP urges young people in Linlithgow and East Falkirk to apply for Job Start Payment
Martyn Day MP (SNP) is urging young people in Linlithgow and East Falkirk to apply for the Job Start Payment if they are starting a new job after a period of unemployment.
The Job Start Payment is available to 16-24-year olds who have been on certain benefits for six months or more. Eligible young people can apply for the one-off payment worth £252.50, to help with the costs of starting a job.
Mr Day said: “Starting a new job can be very expensive for young people when you take into consideration the costs of travel, buying clothes and other costs associated with a new job. I would encourage all young people who have been unemployed for a long period of time and are starting a new job or have recently started one to apply for this support.”
For more information, go to mygov.scot or call 0800 182 2222.