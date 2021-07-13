MP urges young people in Linlithgow and East Falkirk to apply for Job Start Payment

The Job Start Payment is available to 16-24-year olds who have been on certain benefits for six months or more. Eligible young people can apply for the one-off payment worth £252.50, to help with the costs of starting a job.

Mr Day said: “Starting a new job can be very expensive for young people when you take into consideration the costs of travel, buying clothes and other costs associated with a new job. I would encourage all young people who have been unemployed for a long period of time and are starting a new job or have recently started one to apply for this support.”