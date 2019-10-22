Murder mystery evenings at South Queensferry restaurant

Diners can channel Agatha Christie and put their very best Sherlock Holmes impression to the test at a murder mystery evening in South Queensferry.

Scotts Bar and Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina is hosting two chef’s table evenings with a twist, titled ‘The Curse of Solomon’s Ring’. They will be held on Thursday, October 31 and Thursday, November 7.

Budding detectives will be given a fictional persona in advance to play on the evening, with fancy dress strongly encouraged, as they enjoy a bespoke five course meal and entertainment led by trained actors from Murder Mystery Meals.

Guests will be welcomed to the private dining room with a cocktail and canapés of locally sourced smoked salmon, oysters mignonette and goats cheese, before they delve into a further three courses as the story of Solomon’s Ring unfolds throughout the night.

The investigation of Tutankhamun’s tomb excavation will be fuelled by a menu of coquilles saint Jacques to start, boeuf en croute for main and candied orange crepe suzette for dessert followed by sweet macaroon petit fours.

Marco Coderoni, general manager at Scotts South Queensferry, is excited to be hosting another ‘chef’s table’ event.

He said: “Following the success of our first chef’s table event last month we wanted to offer an experience with a twist this month, with a nod to Halloween.

“Our head chef Gregor Ure has once again designed this exclusive menu to showcase the fresh local produce we’re proud to serve, while enjoying an evening of intrigue with family and friends.”

Scotts South Queensferry Murder Mystery events take place on Thursday, October 31 and Thursday, November 7 from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £59.95 per person and with limited places available, early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

To check availability and book a seat at the table call 0131 3708 166. Please note a £10 deposit per ticket is required to secure a booking.

Scotts is part of Buzzworks Holdings, which is one of Scotland’s fastest growing independent restaurant and bar operators, managing eleven venues. The award-winning company offers an aspirational dining and entertainment experience through four brands – Scotts, House, Lido & Vic’s & The Vine - bringing in an annual turnover of over £18 million.