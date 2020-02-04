Music fans pay tribute to raise funds for Linlithgow Folk Festival

Folk music fans will pay tribute to the memory of the late great Matt McGinn at an evening of songs and music in the Linlithgow Academy Theatre on March 7 to raise funds for the Linlithgow Folk Festival.

The Matt McGinn Night is a major fundraiser for the festival in September and all entertainers give their services free as a gesture of support. Proceeds from the show are used at the festival to organise an outdoor music initiative at Linlithgow Cross – The Nora Devine Stage – giving budding artists the opportunity to perform at the very heart of the festival.

Linlithgow Folk Festival director Murdoch Kennedy said: “For many years, the late Nora Devine ran the famous Linlithgow Folk Club and brought Matt McGinn to the town on several occasions. Like much of the folk festival, the Nora Devine Stage is a free event, where people can come along and enjoy first class entertainment at no expense.”

Speaking about Matt McGinn, Murdoch added: “The Glasgow singer, songwriter, poet and raconteur was Scotland’s undisputed ‘King of Folk’ in the 1960s and 70s. The humour, uncanny perceptiveness and rare talents of Matt McGinn made him a household name in Scotland and in folk circles throughout the world. In 1962 he sang in a concert in New York’s Carnegie Hall with Pete Seeger and a young Bob Dylan.

“Matt went on to be regarded as one of Britain’s most powerful songwriters and became one of Scotland’s leading folksingers of his time. He died in 1977 at the age of only 49, but left some 500 songs, many of which, such as the Red Yo-Yo and Coorie Doon have become classics.

“Since 2002, Linlithgow Folk Festival Association has played a pivotal role in reviving Matt McGinn’s songs, stories and poems and presenting them in an innovative and entertaining way. Previous tribute nights in the town have played to packed houses. This year’s event promises to be maintain the high standard, with singers and musicians of all ages from throughout central Scotland interpreting their favourite Matt McGinn material.

“Those taking part will range from local primary school pupils to seasoned professional musicians.”

Tickets, £12 for the Matt McGinn Night, Saturday, March 7, 7.30pm, at Linlithgow Academy, are available from Far from The Madding Crowd at 20 High Street, by calling 07910 729736 or at www.linlithgowfolk.yapsody.com.