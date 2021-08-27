New Bo'ness charity could be the driving force for cancer patients

Rod McNeill, the chairman of Bo’ness Car 4U.

Bo’ness Car 4U hopes to launch its services in 2022, and is looking to recruit volunteer drivers, co-ordinators and fundraisers.

Chairman Rod McNeill said: “If you think you can spare a few hours to make a difference to someone’s life, please get in touch.

“Becoming a driver for Bo’ness Car 4U is easy. You can give as much time as you wish, using your own car to transport service users.

A Bo'ness Car 4U car outside Kinneil House, Bo’ness.

"For instance, some drivers will only work mornings, some only afternoons – and some might only do local journeys. It’s really up to you.

“While being a driver for us is voluntary, you will be paid a running allowance of 40p per mile.

"You will also be given training, as well as a full set of guidelines for how the service works. We’ll show you the ropes before you drive for us.

“We’re also looking for other volunteers to help with bookings, administration and fundraising. Volunteers will be able to choose the days they work and how often. Mileage expenses will be paid."

The Bo'ness Car 4 U charity's logo.

Thanks to Bo’ness Car 4U, cancer patients will be able to book transport through Bo’ness medical practices.

Mr McNeill said: “Getting to and from hospital for cancer treatment appointments can be difficult. Public transport can be infrequent and expensive, while driving involves the stress of traffic and hospital parking.

"We’re aiming to remove these worries by doing the driving – making the trip to hospital as pleasant and stress-free as possible.”

Mr McNeill said the new charity was taking steps to protect people during the Covid pandemic.

Patients will be temperature checked before trips and asked to sit in rear seats, wearing face masks.

“The safety of patients and our volunteers is paramount,” he added.

“Patients will be asked if they are showing Covid 19 symptoms before any drive. If they are, they will not be allowed to travel with Bo’ness Car 4U. Both patients and volunteers must be happy with arrangements made and each is free to refuse the drive if they feel unhappy about it.”