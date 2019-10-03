New CEO excited to join West Lothian Leisure

Tim Dent has replaced Robin Strang as the CEO of West Lothian Leisure, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in sport and leisure management.

Tim has held a number of senior roles with high profile organisations in the public and commercial sectors. He comes to West Lothian Leisure following four years running his own sports consultancy business, where he worked on strategic projects for Glasgow Life, Edinburgh Leisure and sportscotland. Prior to this, Tim amassed a valuable body of experience working as Project Manager on Homecoming Scotland and the 2014 Ryder Cup, as a senior consultant working on over 40 sport and culture projects and as operations manager for Bannatyne’s Fitness. He said: “West Lothian Leisure has earned an enviable reputation for delivering excellent, high quality services and getting more people more active.

“I am excited to be joining the team to build on these strong foundations and take the organisation to the next level.”

Dr Cindy Brook, chairwoman of West Lothian Leisure said: “We welcome Tim to the Trust, where he will be focussing on delivering our three-year financial plan which aims to reinvigorate West Lothian Leisure both financially and also in the way that we interact with, serve and benefit the communities in which we operate. The restructure will leave Tim with a financially balanced organisation, ready to advance new initiatives to expand and build on previous successes and involve more people in West Lothian.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Robin Strang for his 10 years of service with West Lothian Leisure.

“He has led the organisation to become one of the most successful leisure trusts in Scotland. He has tackled challenges head on, and his impact and legacy cannot be underestimated - it is because of Robin and our excellent staff that we are in a position to be positive about the future.”