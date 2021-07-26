New director of West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership

Alison White is the new director for the West Lothian Health and Social Care Partnership.

The position has key responsibilities across partner organisations, with Alison acting as a depute chief executive as part of West Lothian Council’s Executive Management Team, being a member of the NHS Lothian Board Corporate Management Team and taking on the duty of chief officer of the West Lothian Integration Joint Board (IJB).

She said: "I am thrilled to have taken up the role.

"I am looking forward to drawing on my own experiences and working in collaboration with colleagues at West Lothian Council and NHS Lothian to further develop the high-quality health and social care services that exist in West Lothian.”

Prior to arriving in West Lothian, Alison had the role of head of adult social care in Midlothian in addition to being the authority’s chief social work officer.

Qualified as a social worker for over 20 years, Alison has worked in both the public and voluntary sector. Throughout her career Alison has maintained a passion for developing person-centered, human rights-based services to improve the outcomes for the people and communities in which she works.